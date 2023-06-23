Three new bus routes will serve commuters affected by PNR closures

If you’re a regular user of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) and your usual station is part of the temporary closures along the line, new bus routes are in the works to serve affected commuters like you.

These three routes have been opened for “qualification process”: FTI-Divisoria via East Service Road, Alabang Starmall–Divisoria via South Luzon Expressway, and Malabon-Divisoria.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to Memorandum Circular 2023-020 of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), there will be 25 public utility buses (PUBs) plying the FTI-Divisoria route, another 25 PUBs for the Alabang Starmall–Divisoria route, and five modern jeepneys for the Malabon–Divisoria route. The number of units may change depending on passenger volume.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Move over, Innova: The all-new Toyota Zenix is now officially in PH

Construction of the 5km Candaba third viaduct is now underway

The closure of select PNR stations will make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NCSR), a 147km line that will have 35 stations and pass through 28 cities across Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon.

Earlier this month, PNR management announced that the Alabang-Calamba service will suspend operations beginning July 2, 2023, and until the completion of the NCSR, the following stations will remain closed: Alabang, Muntinlupa, San Pedro, Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, Mamatid, and Calamba. The Calamba-Malabon route has already halted operations, and the Tutuban-Alabang service is scheduled to stop running in October.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now