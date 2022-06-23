Look: Extreme weather uproots trees on NLEX, causes traffic armageddon

Think the weather was rough from where you were working remotely yesterday afternoon? Just thank the stars you weren’t driving along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) at the time.

Extreme weather hit the busy thoroughfare yesterday, uprooting trees and sending branches and debris flying across the expressway. And to think all this took place while motorists were driving on it.

The aftermath looked like a war zone, as images shared by netizens passing the area would show.

PHOTO BY @ud_farmer/Twitter

Not surprisingly, traffic came to a standstill when the weather finally cleared up. Parts of NLEX became completely impassable for a while as emergency personnel worked to clear fallen trees blocking the entire width of the northbound side.

In a traffic update shared by NLEX management at 9:30pm last night, traffic stretched 8.5km from the section of the expressway right before Lakeshore. A zipper lane had to be implemented on the southbound side to keep traffic flowing.

NLEX traffic update:

While the situation has since improved, clearing operations are still ongoing. As of 9am this morning, only the leftmost lane on the northbound side before Lakeshore is passable.

Just goes to show that absolutely anything can happen when you’re behind the wheel. What would you do if you were caught in a situation like this?

