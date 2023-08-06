NLEX update: Flood levels and traffic situation as of August 6

If you have to drive on the North Luzon Expressway today, here’s the latest update on the flood situation along the San Simon stretch of the toll road.

As of the latest advisory today, August 6, at 9:03am, traffic flow and running speeds have improved in both directions along the San Simon stretch of NLEX. Approaching Tulaoc Bridge on the northbound side, the flood level is 30-35cm deep in the rightmost lane. On the southbound side, the rightmost lane from the San Fernando interchange to Tulaoc Bridge is submerged in 40cm deep floodwater.

More pumps and water trucks have been deployed to alleviate the flooding in the area.

NLEX flood safety advisory and alternate route

The rightmost lane is passable for Class 2, Class 3, and select Class 1 vehicles.

To bypass the affected areas, Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles heading north may exit at Pulilan, proceed along MacArthur Highway, and re-enter NLEX at San Fernando. Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles heading south may take the San Fernando exit, proceed along MacArthur Highway, and re-enter at San Fernando.

The above-mentioned alternate routes are currently inaccessible to Class 1 vehicles because of flooding on local roads.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

If you’ve had to brave the bad weather and the swampy road conditions, here are five things to check in your vehicle after driving through a flood (full Tip Sheet here):

Check your brakes. Observe your engine’s behavior. Check your vital electrical and electronic parts. Physically inspect your carpeting. Don’t forget to check your spare tire area.

Also, in case your travels are taking you to Metro Manila, remember that emergency repair work is ongoing on the EDSA Busway until August 9, disrupting traffic along the thoroughfare. A stop-and-go scheme is currently being implemented at 15 areas, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes. Check out our full guide to that here.