NLEX using solar power at key toll plazas to reduce carbon footprint of expressways

Yes, the Philippines is still lagging when it comes to the adoption of greener forms of mobility. This doesn’t mean, though, that there aren’t companies at least trying to make a dent in the situation.

The NLEX Corporation, for example, is now resorting to using photovoltaic power systems—that’s solar panels for you—at key toll plazas along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to help reduce its carbon footprint.

According to the company, it harvested a total of 171 megawatt-hours of electricity last year. That’s about the equivalent of planting 4,006 trees. The firm added that it plans to install even more solar panels along NLEX and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) in the near future.

The biggest contributor to the company’s solar-panel initiative was the Bocaue Barrier, which saved 50,618kg of CO2 emissions. Balintawak Toll Plaza came in at second with 42,980kg saved. That’s equivalent to 1,511 and 1,283 trees planted, respectively.

“The things we do are guided by our commitment to the greater good. We are seizing the opportunity to do more for our motorists and the environment by improving our operational efficiency and promoting sustainability. This is deeply ingrained as one of our core values,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

Compared to pollution generated by the number of cars passing through NLEX on a daily basis, we reckon this is a minuscule dent. But hey, it still counts, right? When do you think our auto industry will be able to catch up with other nations when it comes to electric vehicle adoption?

