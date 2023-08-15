Malolos-Clark segment of North-South Commuter Railway now 48.08% complete

Here’s an update on the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project: Phase 2, also known as the Malolos-Clark Railway, is now 48.08% complete, according to the latest status report of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

This segment of NSCR will stretch 53km between Bulacan and Pampanga, cutting travel time between Malolos and Clark International Airport to just 30 minutes. Once fully operational, the segment will serve up to 340,000 passengers daily.

The six stations of the Malolos-Clark segment are Calumpit, Apalit, San Fernando, Angeles, Clark, and Clark International Airport. In 2021, the DOTr shared renders of NSCR’s Phase 2, back when the project had a 32% overall progress rate.

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

PHOTO BY Department of Transportation on Facebook

In total, the NSCR project will span 147km across 28 different cities in Central Luzon, the National Capital Region (NCR), and Calabarzon. There will be 35 stations servicing up to 464 train cars. One train set can supposedly carry up to 2,228 passengers at a time and run up to 120kph.

NSCR Malolos-Clark Railway status as of August 2023: