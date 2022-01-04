Reminder: Number-coding scheme remains in effect under Alert Level 3

In case you missed it, Metro Manila has shifted to Alert level 3 due to another surge in COVID-19 cases. Don’t count on being able to head out during coding hours within this period, though.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) took to social media yesterday to remind motorists that the number-coding scheme will remain in effect from 5pm to 8pm during weekdays (except for holidays). Look:

If you’ll recall, the number-coding scheme remained suspended for the majority of 2021 in an attempt to ease the burden on Metro Manila’s strained public transportation system. It was reimposed in December, though, to improve the flow of traffic on major thoroughfares.

Frankly, most of us should remain home regardless of whether the coding scheme is being imposed or not—especially now that COVID-19’s Omicron variant has entered our borders. Do you feel the MMDA is making the correct call here, or should the agency have suspended the measure just like last year? Let us know in the comments.

