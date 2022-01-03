Unvaccinated individuals in Metro Manila to be banned from public transport under Alert Level 3

As Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 3 amid rising COVID-19 cases, the mayors of the capital are making some big changes, specifically regarding public transportation.

In a Facebook Live stream yesterday, Manila City mayor Isko Moreno announced that unvaccinated individuals are prohibited from using public transport under the new restrictions.

“’Yung mga taong papasok sa malls, menor de edad or adults, bawal nang pumasok nang hindi bakunado. Ganun din sa ating pampublikong sasakyan. ’Yan po ay antabayanan ninyo—bukas na bukas, i-a-announce ’yan ni Chairman Abalos ng MMDA dahil isa ’yan sa mga napagkasunduan naming mga mayor a few hours ago,” he said. “Antabayanan po ninyo ’yung announcement na aming inaprubahan ng inyong labimpitong mayor sa Metro Manila.”

According to a separate report by CNN Philippines, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos confirmed that all mayors have supposedly “agreed in principle” regarding the matter. “Para kang nag-ECQ only for the unvaccinated... Ito ay temporary lamang, habang nasa Alert Level 3 tayo para maproteksyunan ang walang bakuna,” Abalos said.

The MMDA has since released an official advisory on the matter, and it has clarified that all unvaccinated individuals will be prohibited from traveling via land, sea, or air except only when procuring essential goods and services like food, water, and medicine. Such individuals must also provide proof to support and justify their travel.

The approved MMDA Resolution No. 22-01 reads: “The advances in public health and the economic gains that have been achieved in the recent months under Alert Level 2 must be sustained and pre-emptive measures must be adopted in order to forestall and immediately address the perceived adverse impact of COVID-19, particularly the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, upon the NCR under said Alert Level 3.”

What’s your take on this new policy in Metro Manila? Chime in through the comments.

NOTE: This article was updated on January 3, 2022 at 4:30pm.

