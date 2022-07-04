Future train stations in PH could use Japan’s new adjustable platform doors

Japan has recorded 2,900 cases of people falling from train platforms and 160 accidents wherein people waiting on platforms came into contact with moving trains. To help prevent this, the country decided to install platform screen doors at their train stations.

The solution had limitations, though, because the platform doors always had to align with the train cars properly lest passengers not being able to board or alight the trains. This time, the Japanese have come up with yet an even better solution: adjustable platform doors.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

After 3 years of no progress, World Bank cancels loans for Metro Manila BRT project

So it turns out BBM’s presidential vehicle might still be a Land Cruiser after all

The West Japan Railway Company in Osaka has now developed ‘full-screen’ platform doors that stretch from the platform edge to the ceiling and are compatible with any type of train car. The door is designed as a single block—equivalent to one train car—that consists of five units, namely a wall-like ‘parent door’ and two sets of glass ‘child doors.’ Check out the image below for a better look:

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Public Relations Office, Government of Japan

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The way it works is each unit slides automatically to match the length of the arriving train cars. The parent and child doors then align precisely with the position of the car doors. As a train approaches the station, a special reader identifies it through a special tag and determines how to adjust the platform doors accordingly.

Continue reading below ↓

“Many different kinds of trains will arrive at the new station in the future, and large numbers of passengers are expected to gather on the platforms,” said West Japan Railway Company Innovation Division’s Shikai Yuichi. “That’s why we set about developing a full-screen platform door that completely separates the track from the platform and ensures a high level of safety, and that has doors that can be moved freely to accommodate any train type and any number of cars.”

We have a few new rail lines that are set to rise in the metro in the coming years. Do you think their train stations should try using something like this?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.