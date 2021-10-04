The new Paseo de Roxas-Villar underpass in Makati City might be the nicest one in PH

It turns out that making pedestrians’ lives more convenient around these parts can be done.

Those of you who regularly pass Ayala Triangle and Salcedo in Makati City will be pleased to know that moving between the two areas will now be more convenient thanks to the newly opened Paseo de Roxas-Villar Underpass.

The new piece of pedestrian infrastructure was inaugurated over the weekend, and its opening should smoothen the flow of traffic at ground level as well. Construction began in 2019—which seems like ages ago, given everything that’s happened since—and it appears the wait was well worth it.

The underpass comes equipped with escalators, proper lighting, and signages with clear directions. Perhaps most importantly, there’s plenty of space for pedestrian traffic to move in both directions, and it looks absolutely pristine. We hope the latter is something we can say about it a couple of years down the road.

“The underpass is just another part of the series of projects to make Makati City a walkable city,” Makati City mayor Abby Binay said in a statement.

“So rest assured that on behalf of the local government of Makati, we are one with the vision of Ayala Land to make Makati a beautiful, walkable, peaceful, and safe city that everybody would want to live in.”

This opening is just one of the many revitalization projects Makati City has planned for the central business district. What other thoroughfares or intersections could benefit from a pedestrian underpass like this? Let us know in the comments.

