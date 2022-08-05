Pasig City: Motorists must maintain one-meter distance from cyclists, yield to bikers

Staying out of the bike lane if you’re behind the wheel of a motor vehicle is a given. There are, however, many more regulations in place to protect cyclists that motorists might not be aware of.

The Pasig City government recently took to Facebook to remind everyone of its bike lane regulations. Obviously, number one is for cars and motorcycles to stay out of it—don’t ride or drive inside it, and don’t leave your vehicle in its path.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

New bill establishing LTO-accredited rider clubs requires membership among motorbike owners

Valenzuela no longer lets you settle no-contact apprehension violations over the counter

Motorists are also being reminded to yield to cyclists when they exit the bike lane and when making turns, and to stay at least one meter away from bikers. Below is the full list of bike lane regulations Pasig City shared:

Continue reading below ↓

Pasig City bike lane regulations

Motor vehicles are not allowed to stop or wait on bike lanes. Motor vehicles must give way to bikers when turning corners or when entering or exiting driveways. Motor vehicles must remain completely outside bike lanes when overtaking bikers. Motor vehicles must maintain at least a one-meter distance from bikers. Motor vehicles must yield to bikers at all times including when bikers exit bike lanes.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Remember, you’re moving around in a massive hunk of metal, plastic, and aluminum. Cyclists? They’re completely out in the open. Share the road and be responsible behind the wheel, guys.

Pasig City shares its bike lane regulations

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.