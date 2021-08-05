No city quarantine passes required, no public transport ban in Pasig City during ECQ

The local government unit of Pasig City has made some clarifications regarding its restrictions during the upcoming enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period in Metro Manila.

According to Mayor Vico Sotto, the LGU recently met with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, and other city government units and barangays regarding this. The first thing mentioned in Sotto’s latest announcement was that the LGU will abide by the same ECQ guidelines from May 2021.

The mayor also said that no city quarantine passes will be required and that there will be no ban imposed on public transportation. Vaccination centers will also continue to operate throughout the ECQ period. However, it was reiterated that individuals may only head out to go to work (authorized persons outside of residence only), to buy essential goods, or for emergency purposes.

Sotto also reminded residents to check the LGU’s public information office for updates and to be wary of the constant spread of fake news. In the comments, he also clarified that the LGU will not be implementing a no-vaccine, no-entry policy at the Pasig City Mega Market.

We’re just a day away from ECQ as of this writing, so be advised, readers. Likewise, take note as well that curfew hours will be adjusted, vaccine recipients will be considered as APORs, and that transport services such as TNVS and motorcycle-taxis will be allowed to operate throughout this new ECQ period.

