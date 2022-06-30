Bus shortage looms as PH operators consider scaling down operations due to high fuel prices

Think getting around Metro Manila is tough now? The situation might be even more dire next week if local bus operators decide the fuel crisis isn’t making plying routes worth it.

During an interview on GMA’s 24 Oras, Samahang Transport Operators ng Pilipinas managing director Juliet de Jesus bared that public buses are now considering the idea of reducing trips because of the ongoing fuel crisis.

“Asahan po ninyo, kung nagkulang man ng sasakyan nitong week na ito, baka mas marami po magkukulang by next week kung sakali po ayan na naman, meron na namang increase sa diesel,” she said.

De Jesus also asked authorities to consider granting public buses a toll fare discount as discussions regarding the suspension of the excise tax go on.

“Bakit hindi po muna nila anuhin? ’Di man puwedeng 100%, mag-discount kahit 50% will help,” de Jesus said.

“Mag-status quo muna kami para hindi masyadong malaki iyong aming expenses.”

Earlier this week, the price of diesel in the Philippines increased further by P1.65 per liter. The Department of Energy (DOE) has also warned that local fuel prices may shoot up further in the coming weeks as the Philippine peso continues to struggle.

The situation isn’t looking too good at the moment. What do you plan to do if local bus operators decide to reduce their operations even further?

