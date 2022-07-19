PNP-HPG apprehends 17 cars for illegal blinkers and sirens during recent ‘wang-wang’ ops

Are you still driving around town flashing your aftermarket blinkers at fellow motorists? It might be time to change your ways. By the way, this is more of a warning than a simple word of advice.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) said that it recently apprehended 17 motorists for driving vehicles equipped with illegal blinkers and sirens. Apparently, not everyone is aware that there’s an ongoing crackdown on wang-wang cars.

In a statement, Land Transportation Office (LTO) law enforcement director Clarence Guinto reminded motorists of the steep price that comes with using blinkers and sirens to get around in a hurry.

“Violators will be penalized with a fine of P5,000 for the first offense, confiscation of driver’s license, and corresponding demerit points on their driver’s license,” the official said following the most recent round of anti-wang-wang operations.

“The LTO, together with our partners like the HPG, shall continue to strictly enforce traffic laws and regulations to ensure the safety of everyone against the use of prohibited sirens, blinkers, and similar devices,” he added.

Oh, and the LTO is also telling everyone to expect even more anti-wang-wang operations across the country in the coming days.

Well, if you haven’t detached your blinkers and sirens yet, now’s a good time to get to it. Do you support this ongoing crackdown on blinkers and sirens?

PNP-HPG anti-wang-wang operations

