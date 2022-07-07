PNP says illegal ‘wang-wang’ users will face penalties, have blinkers and sirens confiscated

Yesterday, a Philippine senator shared his observation that wang-wang convoys and motorists illegally using blinkers and sirens are growing in number again. The Philippine National Police (PNP) is making clear that it won’t stand for this.

In an interview with 24 Oras, PNP director of operations major general Val de Leon warned that motorists illegally using wang-wangs will face penalties and will have their devices confiscated.

“They will be issued corresponding tickets. The license will be confiscated at they will be penalized and there is a corresponding penalty fee,” de Leon said during the interview.

“Maliban dito, makukumpiska rin yung mga wang-wang at mag siren nila na hindi naman sila authorized.”

Under Senate Bill No. 378, those caught using sirens and blinkers illegally can face a fine of up to P100,000. The same goes for people caught selling these devices illegally as well.

Frankly, that’s a high price to pay for a little extra convenience—if you can even call it that—while navigating through traffic. Do you think the PNP will be able to enforce this, or will we still see wang-wang violators continue their practice? Let us know in the comments.

