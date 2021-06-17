Bill mandating gov’t agencies to set up better road signage has been filed in Senate

A measure has been filed in the Senate mandating government agencies to set up road and public safety signage that follow international standards to help reduce car accidents and other hazards.

Senator Grace Poe put forward the Public Safety Signages Accountability Bill, seeking to require government offices to provide timely and correct information on traffic instructions, road hazards, and other warning signage to the public.

Data from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority where 121,771 road crashes were recorded in 2019 alone, of which 372 were fatal. The agency also registered 65,032 road crashes in 2020 which took a total of 337 lives.

Through the bill, more visible road signs at ideal distances will be installed and, ultimately, help protect and save many lives from accidents.

Under the bill, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will take charge of public safety signs on national roads, while the MMDA will oversee national roads in Metro Manila and local government units will take responsibility for local roads.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau will be tasked to update the geohazard map and identify areas prone to floods, landslides, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions. The agency should also coordinate with the DPWH and MMDA on setting up the necessary signs.

In case death or injury arises from the lack or absence of proper safety signage in a potentially risky area, erring government officers could face suspension for one month and a day to three months for the first offense, up to six months for the second offense, up to one year and a day for the third offense, and dismissal from service for the fourth offense.

