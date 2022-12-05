Bill filed in Congress aims to have 20% PWD discount cover toll fees

Should expressway toll fees be covered by the country’s 20% discount for persons with disability (PWD)? At least one lawmaker in Congress believes so.

Quezon City representative Marvin Rillo has moved to amend Republic Act no. 7277—also known as the Philippine Magna Carta for Disabled Persons—through House Bill no. 5275. If passed, it will have RA no. 7277 impose discounts on expressway toll fees in addition to those already available to PWDs when taking public transportation.

To avail of expressway toll discounts, a vehicle must be registered in the name of the PWD. He or she must also have a valid PWD identification card to present when applying for an RFID. This sounds straightforward enough, doesn’t it?

If HB no. 5275 is passed, the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), and other relevant government agencies will be tasked with issuing circulars or directives required for the act’s implementation.

In 2015, RA 10754—otherwise known as An Act Expanding The Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability—was enacted. It did not, however, include toll discounts for PWDs at expressways. Should this be among the sector’s privileges? Let us know whether or not you think this move will pass in the comments.

