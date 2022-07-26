The QC NCAP has recorded over 11,000 traffic violations since July 1

Quezon City’s no-contact apprehension program (QC NCAP) officially took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. Since then, more than 11,000 traffic violations have been recorded.

The QC local government posted the news on Monday via social media. Of the recorded violations, first-time offenders of disobedience to traffic control signals and signs were the most common, with 9,583 incidents logged. Second and third offences of this violation took up the number two and three spots, respectively. Other notable violations included counter-flow driving and obstructing pedestrian lanes.

“Pinapaalalahanan ang mga motorista na sumunod sa batas trapiko, may NCAP camera man o wala para sa ating kaligtasan,” the LGU said in its post.

In the first week of the program, over 6,000 violations were recorded, making up more than half of the total number to date. For more information on the QC NCAP program, you can read our comprehensive guide here.

You can check out the full post from the QC LGU below. Have you received a traffic violation notice after driving through the city?

