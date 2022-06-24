QC announces full implementation of no-contact apprehension program on July 1

Next time you’re driving through Quezon City, remember: They’re watching you.

The Quezon City government has just announced that its no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) will be moving out of its trial phase and entering full implementation on July 1, 2022. That’s Friday next week.

In case you aren’t familiar with NCAP, the system basically relies on motorists’ wrongdoings being caught on camera. Violators ‘apprehended’ by the system will receive a notice of violation instead of being handed one by an enforcer in person.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here are the rumored PH specs and prices of the Toyota Liteace

Presidential inauguration 2022: Manila City roads will be closed as early as June 26

You can check if you have any pending notices at the city’s NCAP website. All you need to do is enter either your car’s plate number or the code on the notice of violation you received.

Continue reading below ↓

The website also allows motorists to see images and video footage of the violation being committed, as well as pay fines online. We have to point out, however, that there appear to be some kinks here as some of the links do not lead where they’re supposed to.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Quezon City first began trying out its NCAP back in October 2021. At the time, the program was in its trial phase and authorities were not yet handing out fines to motorists caught in the act.

You’ve been warned. Frankly, if you drive responsibly, you should be fine.

QC no-contact apprehension program:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.