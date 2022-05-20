Grab’s new rental service lets you book rides for up to 12 hours

In dire need of a new transport solution in Metro Manila? Check this out: Grab Philippines’ newest car-rental service, Rent by Grab.

The company is rolling this new service out in partnership with Hertz PH. It aims to “provide a more accessible rental experience with a wide range of vehicles available to meet every car rental need.”

How to use Rent by Grab

Rent by Grab can be accessed through the Grab mobile app. Booking services are available 24/7, but service hours are only from 8am to 6pm. The rental service can be booked from Makati, Pasay, Pasig, Mandaluyong, BGC, and Taguig only, and drop-offs can only be set within Metro Manila.

Sedans for up to three, MPVs for up to six, and vans for up to 14 passengers are available. Rental durations include four, eight, and 12 hours. At the moment, Grab is only accepting cashless payments for this service. Indicated fares in the app only cover the vehicle rental, driver, and fuel. Other fees such as toll and parking are not included.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

If the driver is not at the agreed location 30 minutes after the agreed time, customers will be refunded the full amount. Bookings can also be made at least four hours or at most two days before the preferred schedule using a ‘Later’ option.

Has anyone here tried out this new service from Grab? Share your experience in the comments.

