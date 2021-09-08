Look: Rizal Avenue corner LRT-1 Blumentritt Station is now well-lit

The street-lighting efforts Manila City government continue. After installing street lights along major thoroughfares like Taft Avenue, the local government unit has now lit up the intersection of the LRT-1 Blumentritt Station and Rizal Avenue.

City mayor Isko Moreno led the lighting ceremony alongside officials from the Light Rail Manila Corporation. “Patuloy po nating binibilisan ang ating pagkilos upang tugunan ang mga agam-agam ng bawat Batang Maynila lalo na sa gabi,” Moreno said in his statement.

Well-lit streets enable safe passage for both motorists and pedestrians alike. Street lights like these will go a long way for those who pass through the area regularly, especially for a very busy intersection such as this.

You don’t even need to be a resident of Manila City to appreciate the difference that these new lights make. You can see the two photos below for comparison.

PHOTO BY Isko Moreno Domagoso on Facebook

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation on Facebook

Moreno already mentioned before that he intends to make Manila City walkable in the future. Surely, efforts like these are what the city needs for that to happen.

So, anyone here who passes through this intersection often? What do you think of these new street lights? Tell us in the comments.

