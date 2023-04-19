UN: Only 52% of drivers in PH wear seatbelts

Last week, the United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt paid a visit to the Philippines to discuss initiatives on how to improve road safety in the country. Ultimately, the goal is to halve the number of victims involving road incidents by 2030.

According to the UN, there are a few key challenges that the Philippines is facing—one of which is the failure of drivers to wear seatbelts. The UN shared that only 52% of drivers in the country wear seatbelts. Considering how simple wearing a seatbelt is, that’s definitely an alarming number.

What’s baffling here is that in 2013, this figure was at a decent 79.7%. What’s with the 28% drop over the past decade? Did people just decide to stop using their seatbelts altogether, or do all new drivers hate buckling up? Whatever it is, the figure shows how much work needs to be done with regard to driver education here in the country.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The UN also pointed out how 40% of fatalities from road crashes in South Asia involve motorized two- and three-wheelers. In the Philippines, specifically, the Department of Health reports that 65% of crash victims are motorcycle riders. By providing safe and affordable helmets, the UN believes we could see a drastic drop in motorcycle-related deaths and injuries.

There are already some initiatives in place here in the country aimed at improving road safety. This includes the National Road Safety Action Plan 2023-2028 and the Department of Transportation’s Active Transport Program.

There are many solutions to these safety issues, according to the UN, and it includes the building of an ecosystem of safe vehicles, safe roads, strong laws, and effective post-crash care. The UN also mentioned the prioritization of road safety on the political agenda could have a “transformative impact.” The organization also encourages the civil society, local authorities, and private sector to all play their parts in improving road safety in the country.

