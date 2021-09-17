Valenzuela City mayor: New 6.7km bike lane will be put up along MacArthur Highway

We’re already a year and a half into this pandemic, but we’re still glad to see various local government units across Metro Manila continuously making changes to adapt to the times.

The Valenzuela City LGU, for example, has announced that it will soon put up bike lanes in its locale. According to mayor Rex Gatchalian, there will be a new 6.7km bike lane set up along MacArthur Highway.

Details are still scarce, save for some collaged images. There was no specific timeline provided just yet, either, but Gatchalian confirmed that the new bike lane will connect the areas of Marulas and Malanday.

“Paglalagay ng ligtas na daanan ng mga bisikleta sa kahabaan ng MacArthur Highway, malapit na!” Gatchalian’s post read. You can check it out below:

This should still come as good news for cyclists who regularly pass through the area. Considering how busy a thoroughfare such as MacArthur Highway can get, enabling safe passage for alternative mobility users will surely prove useful.

Any commuters or cyclists here from the area? What do you think of the LGU’s latest initiative?

