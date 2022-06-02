Study: These are the 10 best cities in the world for work-life balance

Before anything else, let’s get one thing out of the way: The Philippines did not make this list. Sad, but it is what it is—and is anyone really surprised?

Anyway, this study was conducted by security firm Kisi Solutions, and takes into account factors such as mobility, transport, air quality, and remote-working conditions among others including inflation, healthcare, and available leaves. You can check out the entirety of the study here.

We’re guessing many of you don’t have the time to scroll through a couple of minutes worth of text, so we’ll make a long story short for you.

Not surprisingly, most of the cities that landed on the top of the list hail from Europe. Oslo, Norway finds itself at the top spot, with Bern in Switzerland and Finland’s Helsinki placing second and third on the list, respectively. Zurich and Copenhagen round out the top five for 2022. And the only non-European entries to crack the top 10? Ottawa, Canada and Sydney, Australia in seventh and tenth.

The list was also able to determine the most overworked cities on the planet as well. Dubai is the last place you want to live if you value a work-life balance, followed by Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur. Singapore and Montevideo in Uruguay are supposedly the fourth and fifth most overworked cities, respectively.

Top 10 cities for work-life balance

Oslo, Norway Bern, Switzerland Helsinki, Finland Zurich, Switzerland Copenhagen, Denmark Geneva, Switzerland Ottawa, Canada Sydney, Australia Stuttgart, Germany Munich, Germany

Well, there you have it. Sure, maybe one day the Philippines will make this list—but considering the financial bind our government is currently facing, we reckon it’ll be a long time before that day comes.

