This is Alpine’s new A522 car for the 2022 Formula 1 season

Alpine has finally pulled the wraps off the A522. It gets a striking new livery that combines the traditional blue of Alpine with the pink of ex-Racing Point and Aston Martin sponsor BWT. Looks fantastic, doesn’t it?

For the first two races of the season, though, the Enstone-based French firm will run the ultra-pink flipped livery in the pictures you see below. That’s apparently to ‘highlight’ its new partnership with the Austrian water treatment company.

PHOTO BY Alpine

“It’s with great pleasure that we launch our A522 to the world today, marking the next chapter in Alpine’s Formula 1 journey,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. “We are proud racers and have poured the essence of Alpine’s racing heritage and passion into this new generation of cars. We have a clear plan and vision in place at Alpine and we have some of the best people in the business to help drive us forward and realize our ambitions.

“Our team is stronger now and, we hope, future-proof. Our driver line-up is the perfect recipe to help deliver the results we want to achieve on track,” Rossi added. “In 2022, we want to show constant progress with comprehensive developments across all sites to ensure we are contenders for the title in the future. We are going in the right direction and we want to carry on our climb to the summit.”

PHOTO BY Alpine

PHOTO BY Alpine

PHOTO BY Alpine

PHOTO BY Alpine

PHOTO BY Alpine

PHOTO BY Alpine

PHOTO BY Alpine

PHOTO BY Alpine

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

