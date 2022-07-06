Mazda PH concludes Round 1 of the inaugural Miata Spec Series

Mazda Philippines has successfully concluded the first round of the inaugural MSCC Miata Spec Series back in June. During the event, 20 track-ready MX-5s raced to the finish at the Clark International Speedway.

Allan Uy in car number 99 ended Race 1 as the winner with a 4.455sec lead over second-placer Paul Henderson Perez in car number 77. Third place was Angie King in car number 12.

For Race 2, Uy still bagged the victory with a 2.047sec lead over King and eventual third-placer Juha Turalba in car number 8. The fastest lap of the day also went to Uy with a 2min19.125sec lap time with an average speed of 108.68kph.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Toyota Hilux Rogue might be the Japanese Raptor-fighter you’ve been waiting for

PM sent: This rare short-wheelbase Mitsubishi Pajero pickup can be yours for P438k

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“This is a dream come true not just for us at Mazda Philippines, but for the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC) as well,” shares Mazda Philippines president and CEO Steven Tan. “It was a long time coming, and it’s the result of our blood, sweat, and tears. It’s truly a passion project, and I’m glad that MSCC members were able to celebrate driving with the most-raced car in the world—the MX-5.”

Races 3 and 4 will be held on August 27, 4 and 5 on October 22, and 7 and 8 on November 26. All races will be held in Clark. If you want to read more about the MX-5 Cup car being driven in this year’s championship, check out this previous story.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.