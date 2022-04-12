Reminder: Tickets for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix go on sale tomorrow

The Singapore Grand Prix is easily the most accessible opportunity for Filipino Formula 1 fans to watch a race live. The thing is, it’s been a while since the event has been held, having been called off in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chances are a ton of you guys are eager to head on over to the Marina Bay Street Circuit when it makes its comeback this September. Just a reminder, then: Tickets for the 2022 Singapore GP go on sale tomorrow, April 13, at 10am.

Hopefully, you guys have been saving up. The most affordable non-wheelchair-accessible ticket will set you back $298 Singaporean dollars (just over P11,300), while single-day hospitality packages start at $1,605 (over P61,000). If you’re really looking to splurge, you can spend a fortune on a Paddock Club package worth $9,898 (P378,000).

You can check out all the available ticket packages below:

2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix ticket details

All the ticket prices above are inclusive of Singapore’s 7% Goods and Services Tax (GST). You can learn more about the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix tickets and book yours starting tomorrow at the event’s official website.

There’s still 173 days left before F1 hits the Marina Bay Street Circuit in September. Planning to catch the race live this year?

