Leg 2 of the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup is this weekend

Planning to drop by?
by Drei Laurel | 5 hours ago
Leg one of the 2022 Toyota Vios Cup
PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines
Toyota
Toyota Vios

Racing fans, we already know where you’re going to be this weekend. As for the rest of you guys? If you’re looking for an exciting way to spend the coming Saturday, you should definitely tune in to the second leg of this year’s Gazoo Racing Vios Cup.

Tomorrow, leg one winners Alain Alzona, Troy Montero, and John Dizon will be looking to replicate last month’s success on the track. The racers topped the previous leg’s Promotional, Sporting, and Super Sporting classes, respectively.

You can also catch some of the country’s top influencers—including Ashley Gosiengfiao, Arron Villaflor, Jules Aquino, and Lexi Mendiola—taking their talents behind the wheel to the Autocross Challenge. Esports fans should be excited to know that Toyota Gazoo Racing Gran Turismo Cup winners will also be joining in the fun as well.

You don’t necessarily need to tune in to catch the racing action, either. TMP will be fielding the newest addition to the local Gazoo Racing lineup, the 2023 Toyota 86, on the racetrack, too. If you’ve been looking forward to this vehicle’s local introduction, this might be your chance to catch it in action in its natural environment.

Leg 2 of the 2022 Vios Cup will take place at 9:30am at the Clark International Speedway. If you’re only planning to tune in through social media, the event’s official Facebook livestream will begin at 9:30am as well. Planning to drop by?

PHOTO: Toyota Motor Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

