Bianca Bustamante ‘disappointed and saddened’ by W Series decision to end 2022 season

Earlier this week, the W Series announced that it will not be pushing through with its last three races of 2022 to focus on fundraising for next year. The decision brings an abrupt end not just to the ongoing season, but to Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante’s breakout showing in formula racing.

In a statement, Bustamante shared that she was “disappointed and saddened” the W Series decision. She added, however, that she understands the nature of motorsports and remains thankful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines on the global stage.

“Naturally, as a rookie driver from the Academy team for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, I am disappointed and saddened by the announcement. Unfortunately, finance and fundraising are harsh realities of motorsport,” Bustamante’s statement reads.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: What types of top boxes should be registered with the LTO?

LTO on viral dilapidated truck with valid registration: “Heads will roll”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I sincerely thank Catherine Muir Bond and the entire W Series organization for their hard work and dedication to keep W Series going, and for giving this young Filipina the opportunity to compete on the global motorsport stage,” she added.

Bustamante also thanked her team, her coach, as well as her fans both in the Philippines and abroad for their support.

“I am also honored to have represented the Philippines in all these different countries. The support I received from Filipinos on and off-track has been such a shock, and I hope that I will soon be back to compete on the track and make you proud.”

This won’t be the last we’ll see of Bustamante, thankfully. She says that while nothing is set in stone yet, she is still hopeful that she will be part of the 2023 W Series season.

“While the future is uncertain, I remain hopeful that W Series will resume in 2023. For now, I hold my head up with pride as I continue to train and work hard, and will actively explore my racing options to ensure that my career continues to progress. I am confident that I will be back on the track soon, and I am looking forward to racing once again.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.