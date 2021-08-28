And another one: Cadillac is joining Le Mans 2023’s Hypercar class

Big news in the world of endurance racing: Cadillac has announced that it’ll build a Hypercar to compete at Le Mans and in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023. Hurrah!

Cadillac joins Toyota, Glickenhaus, Alpine, Peugeot, Ferrari, Porsche, and Audi as confirmed entries so far. This is all getting exciting, isn’t it? The LMH and LMDh convergence is paying off.

As with plenty of other future entries, we’ve only got one sketch of Cadillac’s proposed LMDh-V.R prototype. Pretty wild-looking, we think you’ll agree. Things we do know so far, though: It’ll be based on a Dallara chassis, with the standardized Hypercar hybrid system connected to a unique Cadillac combustion engine.

Cadillac will run the cars in the top tier of endurance racing with the help of Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing, and it’ll aim to build on its four recent 24 Hours of Daytona victories on the bounce.

Should help sell a few CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings, too. We’re all for it…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

