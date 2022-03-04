Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix’s promoter

The international racing community has not taken kindly to Russia’s ongoing conflict with its neighbor Ukraine. This, though, might be the biggest blow to the nation’s motorsport scene yet.

After canceling the 2022 Russian Grand Prix just last week, Formula 1 has gone ahead and terminated its contract with the promoter of the race. The racing body summed up its decision in a short statement on its website, saying it will no longer be holding races in Russia.

ALSO READ:

The latest ‘Drive to Survive’ trailer has us pumped for the upcoming season premiere

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter.

“It means that Russia will no longer have a race in the future,” the statement reads.

Talk about being blunt. Formula 1’s latest move comes not long after the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) announced the cancellation of all sanctioned races within Russia and its ally Belarus.

Continue reading below ↓

Man, it must be a real bummer being a motorsports fan in Russia right now. Do you think Formula 1 will ever make a return to Sochi?

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.