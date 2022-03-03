FIA announces the cancellation of all motorsport activities in Russia and Belarus

Russian motorsport suffers another blow in light of sanctions imposed by the international racing community. This time, it’s none other than the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) that’s laying down the hammer.

The FIA has announced that no racing competitions, whether international or zonal, will take place in Russia and Belarus until further notice. This move comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine, and not long after Formula 1 declared it will not be holding the Russian Grand Prix in 2022.

Besides the suspension of FIA motorsport within the two countries’ borders, the FIA has also declared that no Russian or Belarusian nation teams will be permitted to take part in international or zonal competition. Individual Russian or Belarusian drivers, meanwhile, may only be allowed to take part in races in a neutral capacity and under the FIA flag.

Russian and Belarusian anthems and colors have also been banned at events. And lastly, FIA representatives from the two nations must temporarily step away from their positions.

“As you know, the FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock, and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.

“I would like to stress that the FIA, together with our promoters, proactively acted on this matter last week and communicated accordingly on the Formula 1, Formula 2, WTCR and the Intercontinental Drifting Cup. An updated version of the different FIA International Calendars will be presented to the WMSC (World Motor Sport Council) meeting in Bahrain for approval.”

What do you think of the FIA’s sanctions against Russia? Do you think these measures will get the message across?

