LeBron James will be on flag duty at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend

The race starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has an important job, and this year—for the event’s 100th anniversary, don’t forget—that responsibility has been handed to none other than basketball legend LeBron James.

The four-time NBA champion double Olympic gold-medal winner joins the long list of persons of significance to be handed starter duties at Le Mans, with previous ones including Steve McQueen (1971), Fernando Alonso (2014), Brad Pitt (2016) and Rafael Nadal (2018).

James will wave the French Tricolore to unleash the field of 62 cars on June 10 at 10pm PH time.

LeBron James to be race starter at Le Mans 100th anniversary:

“There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level,” said James. “It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motor sport and help celebrate the Centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”

Piere Fillon, Automobile Club de l’Ouest president, added: “I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary and thank him most sincerely for accepting our invitation. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a world-renowned event that, in the past, has welcomed some great names from various fields.

“LeBron James is a true sporting legend whose list of achievements and records commands respect and admiration. We are looking forward to introducing him to the unique Le Mans atmosphere and the excitement generated by the Centenary of the world’s greatest endurance race.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.