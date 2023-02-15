McLaren’s new F1 car celebrates the team’s 60th anniversary

There’s something of a theme developing here: McLaren has revealed the livery it will run for the 2023 Formula 1 season, and although it bears similarities to last year’s car, there is much more naked carbon fiber. And, by extension, much less orange and blue.

It follows a similar approach taken by Haas on its VF-23 and Alfa Romeo’s C43, with teams looking to shed as much weight as possible in order to gain an advantage over the rest of the grid. Yep, even the vinyl stickers are being rationed.

This is a shame for two reasons. One: more color on the grid makes it easier to tell the cars apart. Two: black cars are notorious for not working well on television. Trust us, this is our area of expertise.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Anyhow, this is a special year for McLaren as it marks 60 years since the team was founded in 1963. Since then it’s picked up 20 F1 championships (12 drivers’, eight constructors’), 183 grands prix wins, plus successes in the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Quite a CV.

The drivers tasked with adding to that resume will be Lando Norris - entering his fifth season in F1 with McLaren, and rookie Oscar Piastri, who is so highly rated off the back of successive F3 and F2 titles that he was the subject of a dramatic legal tussle between his new team and former employers Alpine.

Remember Alpine had announced that Piastri would drive for them this season, only for the Aussie to deny that was the case just hours later. Strange day, that.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It’s official: The all-new 2023 Toyota Wigo makes its world debut

Report: Toyota is bringing back the Tamaraw in PH

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“The off-season has been good but I'm looking forward to getting back on track and behind the wheel of the MCL60 for the first time,” said Norris. “The new car looks great, and everyone involved in the build has played an important role.

“This is my fifth year in Formula One and I’m hoping to carry positive momentum into the new season after a year of racing under the new era of regulations. It’s been a good challenge adapting to them and I feel that I’m in a positive position to keep on improving as a driver.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I’ve enjoyed my journey with the team so far and to be involved in McLaren’s 60th anniversary is a privilege. I’ll continue to work hard alongside Oscar throughout this significant year as we look to maximize opportunities to score points.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Meanwhile, Piastri had this to say: “I’m delighted to get started with McLaren and make my F1 debut this season. The off-season has been great for me, and I’ve been working hard to prepare for the upcoming year. The time I’ve spent at the factory and in the sim has been enjoyable and productive, and everyone in the team has been welcoming. I’ve settled in well and I’m now fully focused on getting out on track in Bahrain.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The challenge ahead is an exciting one and I’m looking forward to driving with Lando as we work hard to pick up points throughout the season.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.