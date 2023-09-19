These Filipino sim-racers will compete at the TGR GT Cup Asia Finals this weekend

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently concluded the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Gran Turismo Cup Philippines (TR GT Cup PH) season and crowned champions across three different racing classes.

The highlight of the National Finals was the Sporting Class. Crowned champion was Russel Reyes, who finished second in the National Finals last year and sixth in the Asia Finals. Second was Matthew Ang, who was also second in the Promotional Class in 2022. Third was Luis Moreno, the champion back in 2021. These three will represent Team Philippines at the upcoming TGR GT Cup 2023 Asia Finals in Malaysia this weekend.

“We have a strong roster of racers this year,” shared TMP vice president for marketing services Elvin Luciano. “This is the first time we are sending players overseas for the Asia Finals. Having watched Russel, Matthew, and Luis in the local and national rounds, we are confident that they will make us proud as Team Philippines.”

Emerging as the Junior Class winner this year was David Enzo Ison, with Russo Gabriel Formoso in second and Vito Manas in third. In the Promotional Class, coming out on top was Stanley Theodore Golez, followed Benedict Salido and Jan Rene Aldiosa in second and third, respectively.

The Asia Finals will be held in Kuala Lumpur on September 24. It will be streamed live via the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Facebook page at 5pm.

Good luck, Team Philippines!

TGR GT Cup PH 2023 Junior Class Overall Winners

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

TGR GT Cup PH 2023 Promotional Class Overall Winners

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines