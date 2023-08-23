The Toyota Fortuner is this year's AXCR 2023 winner

The current Toyota Fortuner isn’t exactly the youngest midsize SUV around. Introduced in 2016, the current generation is now seven years old. But like a veteran with something to prove, Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia entered two Fortuners at the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023.

So how did it fare, you ask? In case you missed the headline, the Fortuner won the gruelling rally. Not only that, the Fortuners finished 1-2. Not bad for an old SUV, eh?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

How safe is the all-new Honda CR-V? Very, says ASEAN NCAP

FIBA World Cup 2023: How to book a free bus ride to the Philippine Arena on opening day

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With that, Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia can wave its flag proudly, beating newer competition from Mitsubishi with its all-new Triton. Getting the win for TGR Indonesia was Takuma Aoki, Ittipon Simaraks, Songwut Danphiphattrankoon in car number 105. They drove the more beefed-up Fortuner with a thicker metal plate at the front. Car 105 completed the event in 11 hours, 46 minutes, and 22 seconds.

PHOTO BY Toyota

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

But what’s even more amazing is the fact that the second Fortuner team wasn’t that far behind. In the more stock-looking Fortuner were Tubagus Moerinsyahdi and Jatuporn Burakitpachai in car number 121. The pair drove through the same challenging terrain as the winning team and finished the rally in 11 hours, 50 minutes, and 50 seconds.

In a vehicle that appeared more like the road-going version, a gap under four minutes is small, especially when you consider that one bog down in a mud pit can easily wipe out any advantages.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But aside from Fortuners, there were also a pair of Toyota Hiluxes entered by Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand. Mana Phonsirichet and co-driver Kittisak Klinchan finished in 6th place, while the second Hilux driven by Charas Chaengkamolkulchai with co-driver Sinipong Trairat crossed the line 26th place.

PHOTO BY Toyota

All in all, it was a solid outing for Toyota Gazoo Racing at the Asia Cross Country Rally. By the looks of things, we could expect an even bigger rivalry between Toyota and Mitsubishi at next year’s event with the latter hungry to reclaim its crown.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓