This P74,000 Anker power bank will keep your barkada charged for an entire road trip

“Pwede pa-charge?” Yeah, if you’re the barkada’s designated power bank holder (aka the only one who was willing to shell out money for a decent one), then you’re probably sick and tired of hearing these words.

Often, there’s always barely any juice left for your phone once everyone’s done passing your pocket-sized brick around. Enter the Anker 757 PowerHouse—a massive microwave-sized power station with a ridiculous 1,229Wh of capacity. The one power bank to charge them all.

PHOTO BY Anker

Admittedly, we weren’t entirely sure what 1,229Wh worth of charge looked like when we first came across this product online. According to Anker, though, the capacity is good enough to charge a laptop 16.8 times, power a portable fridge for up to 22 hours, and even keep a 43-inch TV running for nine hours.

The capacity isn’t the only draw here, either. The power station itself takes only one hour to charge to 80%, and an hour and a half to reach 100%. It comes equipped with six 1,500W AC outputs, one 120W car socket, four 12W USB-A ports, and even a pair of USB-C outputs. This thing will power or charge just about anything. Anker is also guaranteeing 3,000 battery cycles, so you should be good in terms of longevity.

PHOTO BY Anker

Anker appears to be marketing this product as a worthwhile road-trip companion as well. Images on the company’s website show the 757 PowerHouse being used to power a projector outdoors and charging devices in the middle of the desert.

It isn’t perfect, though. Weighing in at 19.9kg, the device isn’t light by any means. It’s also incredibly expensive at $1,399 (over P74,000). Good luck trying to convince the gang to pitch in for something like this, we guess.

More photos of the Anker 757 PowerHouse:

PHOTO BY Anker



PHOTO BY Anker



