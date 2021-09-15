Technology News

The iPhone 13 starts at P44,990 and gets up to 1TB of storage

Prices start at P44,990
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Apple

It’s that time of the year again when Apple takes center stage in the tech world. As expected, taking the spotlight in this year’s showcase is the all-new iPhone 13.

The latest version of Apple’s flagship smartphone takes design cues from its predecessor, the iPhone 12, with its smooth flat-edge look and the black bezel enclosing the display. The rear camera layout has been slightly redesigned, now featuring diagonally arranged lenses for the dual-camera variants.

Continue reading below ↓

Upgrades to the new iPhone include the improved Super Retina XDR OLED display that’s now 28% brighter, as well as a durable ceramic shield that adds dust, spill, and water resistance. Displays on the Pro and Pro Max models now also have a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smoother and better touch response.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Performance is supposedly top-notch, as Apple claims the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chip is the fastest smartphone chip in the world. Storage is abundant as well, with a 1TB storage option now available on the Pro and Pro Max. It also gets better battery life, offering up to 19 or 28 hours of video playback depending on the variant.

The new iPhone also gets enhancements to its camera system. It comes equipped with the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, and the sensor-shift OIS technology derived from the 12 Pro Max is now usable with both the wide camera and the base iPhone 13 mini.

Continue reading below ↓

The prices of the four variants are already listed on Apple’s local website. The iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch display) starts at P44,990, the iPhone 13 (6.1-inch display) starts at P50,990, the iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch display) starts at P63,990, and the range-topping iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7-inch display) starts at P70,990. All four feature Apple’s Superfast 5G connection.

Continue reading below ↓

What do you think of the new iPhone? Is this your next smartphone?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Lexus owners can save big on car maintenance costs from September 16 to 18
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Apple

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱