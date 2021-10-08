Brembo brake upgrades will be available in ‘Gran Turismo 7’

Gran Turismo 7 is coming out in March 2022, and we’ve now learned that there will be a neat new addition to the game: Brembo brake upgrades.

The popular designer and manufacturer of high-performance brakes has partnered with Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital to enable players to upgrade their cars with branded Brembo kits through the GT7’s Tuning Shop.

The game will include a wide range of systems such as carbon-ceramic brake discs and several calipers of different colors, and the various options will open up as players progress further into the game.

“We are particularly proud to deliver the uniqueness of Brembo braking systems to the Gran Turismo series. This iconic driving simulation video game franchise has built a strong community of millions of gamers around the world since its creation almost 25 years ago,” says Brembo chief executive officer Daniele Schillaci. “For Brembo, this partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to reach out to the younger generations, which is in line with our vision ‘Turning Energy into Inspiration.’ From the asphalt of the track, the performance and design of our systems have now become part of the virtual world of Gran Turismo 7. Our ambition is to further enhance the gaming experience, just as the driving experience does in reality.”



“Even before we released our first Gran Turismo, Brembo was a hero brand to me,” says Gran Turismo producer and Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi. “As a street racer back then, I had often struggled with the brakes fading. This was because most production cars at the time, excluding a very select few, were not equipped with brakes that matched the power and weight of the car.

“I always found Brembo to be reliable on the circuit, and as a result, always had a connection with the brand. So it’s a pleasure to announce this partnership between Gran Turismo and Brembo, a true high-performance brand.”

