Can you imagine receiving deliveries from robots riding on airless tires?

Goodyear is continuing to make strides with its airless or non-pneumatic tire (NPT) technology. Last year, the company gave us a glimpse of the revolutionary tires being tested with driverless buses. Now, it is testing custom-engineered NPTs for Starship delivery robots.

Starship Technologies is a Goodyear Ventures portfolio company that manufactures and operates over 1,000 autonomous robots. These robots handle last-mile deliveries of packages, groceries, and food directly to customers.

Goodyear has developed these airless tires specifically for Starship’s fleet. The two companies have now commenced in-field testing at Bowling Green State University. Goodyear claims previous tests have yielded positive results in terms of treadwear, braking, and vibration dampening.

“We are excited to extend our unique airless tire architectures into new forms of mobility,” said Goodyear NPT senior program manager Michael Rachita. “The micro delivery space presents a different set of needs as it relates to the tire, and our NPT technology is ideal to meet those needs to help enable a maintenance-free and long-lasting experience.”

“Our delivery robots make thousands of deliveries every day in all types of weather conditions and terrain,” said Starship Technologies mechanical engineering manager Siim Viilup. “To make sure we can keep up with the growing demand for our services, we need tires that are reliable and keep our robots on the move around the clock and around the globe. It’s great to see these new tires offering reliability as well as cost savings as we scale our business.”

