Honda is helping develop excavators powered by its swappable batteries

The electric revolution isn’t just limited to cars and motorcycles, you know. Over in Japan, Honda is actually helping develop excavators that can be powered by its Mobile Power Pack (MPP) technology.

What you see here is actually Honda MPP tech being used by a Komatsu PC01 micro excavator. Neat, right? While it may look sort of like a toy or scale model, the vehicle is actually a functional piece of construction equipment that’s used for pipelaying and agricultural work and utilized in sites near people, trees, flowers, or other fragile obstacles.

The main advantage of using MPP tech is that doing away with the emissions, noise, and heat of a conventional internal combustion engine, allowingn the excavator to work indoors. This is on top of removing the need to leave the worksite to refuel or recharge.

Honda and Komatsu plan to introduce an electrified PC01 micro excavator in March 2022. Following this, the two companies will expand MPP development for other mini excavator models all the way up to the one-ton class.

The environmental advantages and worksite utility are major plus, but you know what we’re really looking forward to trying out? Swapping the batteries. We reckon it must feel something like refueling a spaceship reactor in a science fiction film, judging by the photos.

On a more serious note, those micro excavators could prove useful here in the Philippines. Can you imagine how much less obtrusive these would be compared to the behemoths that take up half a road when utility companies are working on the street?

