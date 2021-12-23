Report: Tesla’s 2021 holiday update adds TikTok viewing to its touchscreens

Remember when TikTok wasn’t a thing? Yeah, neither do we. These days, the app is everywhere—even in our car’s touchscreens.

Okay, maybe not in our cars’ touchscreens since we’re in the Philippines. But if you happen to own a Tesla, well, you might be in luck (or perhaps out of it if you’re constantly ferrying social media-obsessed passengers).

Electrek has revealed the contents of Tesla’s 2021 holiday update, and it includes access to TikTok from the convenience of its cars’ massive central display.

Obviously, you don’t want to consume TikTok content while in the driver’s seat. There are enough accidents on the road with people distracted by calls or text.

Anyway, the rest of the update brings quirks like the latest version of Tesla’s Light Show (which turns your ride into a choreographed Christmas performance), changes to the user interface, manual dark mode activation, and new games like Sonic the Hedgehog for the touchscreen infotainment system. Neat.

Ah, nothing screams future mobility like taking in viral videos in a condensed form inside an electric car built by Elon Musk. Do you like the idea of having social media become a part of the driving experience? Or do we have enough of the stuff with just our phones?

