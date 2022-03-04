Volvo is testing new tech that will charge EVs wirelessly

Volvo is testing a new wireless charging technology it hopes to bring to its future range of electric cars.

A fleet of electric Volvo XC40s will take part in the three-year test in Sweden, run as taxis, and charged using stations developed by a company called Momentum Dynamics.

The stations send energy through charging pads embedded into the street; the energy is then picked up by a receiver unit inside each XC40. To better align with each pad, the XC40s will be equipped with 360-degree cameras, and we’re told the pads can charge at more than 40kW.

ALSO READ:

Volvo is aiming to eliminate the use of animal leather in its cars by 2030

PHOTO BY Volvo

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Each XC40 is to be used for more than 12 hours a day during the test, and Volvo wants to rack up 100,000km per year—a side test of the durability of EVs in commercial use.

“Gothenburg Green City Zone lets us try exciting new technologies in a real environment and evaluate them over time for a potential future broader introduction,” explains Volvo’s R&D boss Mats Moberg.

“Testing new charging technologies together with selected partners is a good way to evaluate alternative charging options for our future cars.”

Electric vehicle wireless charging sounds promising and all, but here’s an idea: Why don’t we kill two birds with one stone and stick a wireless pad in every pothole in the country? Charging solved overnight. You’re welcome.

PHOTO BY Volvo

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Volvo

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.