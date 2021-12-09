Specs, price, features: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid

A compact sedan, a crossover, and something for the executive class. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has introduced the 2022 Camry to the local market, and this time, it’s only available as a hybrid.

Yes, that’s right. You now have something a little more upscale to choose if you’re looking to clean up your act in a Toyota. Below is everything you need to know about this release.

Variant and price

This segment is going to be a short one. TMP is ditching gasoline units for the model completely, and only a single hybrid variant of the 2022 Camry will be available. The Toyota Camry 2.5V HEV will set you back P2,335,000.

2022 Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry 2.5V HEV - P2,335,000

Exterior

From afar, the aesthetic of the Camry hybrid is largely similar to the gasoline-powered counterparts it’s replacing. There’s a sharp face that features two angry swept-back LED headlights with daytime running lights unified by chrome accents, and a large grille that covers the sedan’s lower fascia (but with less plastic).

Everything is slightly more polished now, however, with smoother lines up front. There’s a little more chrome towards the rear, and the model now runs on sportier 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 235/45 R18 rubber. And as with all hybrids from the Japanese carmaker, you’ll find ‘hybrid’ badging and some neat blue accents on the car’s Toyota logos.

Oh, and let’s talk measurements before moving inside. The 2022 Camry hybrid comes in at 4,885mm in length, 1,840mm in width, and 1,445mm in height. It rides on 140mm of ground clearance.

Interior

The Camry retains most of its interior, so it still has that classy leather-clad dashboard that tapers nicely toward the center console. The gloss-black plastic bits are still present, but the faux wood trims appear to have been replaced with new, albeit similar-looking material. More leather can be found on the seats and the side panels.

The new infotainment system accounts for the bulk of the changes inside the cabin, but more on that later. The hybrid Camry also comes with a blue push-to-start ignition button to match the badges on the outside.

Engine and specs

The 2022 Camry runs on a hybrid setup that utilizes a 176hp, 221Nm 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor. The total system output is listed at 208hp. Shifting is done courtesy of an e-CVT.

The car’s suspension comprises MacPherson struts up front and a double wishbones out back. Stopping power is provided by ventilated and solid discs front and rear, respectively. The Camry comes equipped with a 50-liter fuel tank.

Extra features

The new Camry has three drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), with an additional EV mode that can be engaged with a push of a button. And as with most of TMP’s new arrivals, this one now comes with Toyota Safety Sense features. The suite includes a pre-collision system, lane-tracing assist, lane-departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beam.

The 2022 Camry now also has a nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This head unit delivers sound through a nine-speaker JBL setup. Other niceties include a wireless charger, a 360-degree-camera with front and rear parking sensors, and rear A/C vents.

So, what do you think of the new hybrid Camry, readers? Reckon this has what it takes to go head-to-head with the Honda Accord?

