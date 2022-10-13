This modded Ford Ranger is far from your usual aftermarket build

We’ve seen all sorts of military-vehicle conversions for the previous-generation Ford Ranger. But for the all-new model? There aren’t too many of them yet. We did find one, though, and it looks menacing.

This is the FG-P, a light tactical vehicle based on the next-gen Ranger “designed for defense and security operations” and is being sold by Ford Global Fleet Sales. The heavily modified truck is equipped specifically for surveillance operations and has features you’ll be hard-pressed to find in any aftermarket-modded setup.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: What types of top boxes should be registered with the LTO?

LTO on viral dilapidated truck with valid registration: “Heads will roll”

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At first glance, you’ll see the exterior upgrades such as the bars up front and at the rear as well as the roof rack up top. What you won’t see with just a look are the different modes for this truck.

For starters, there’s Vehicle Blackout Mode that’s pictured above. One flick of a switch will turn off all light and sound sources, a mode that’s ideal during active surveillance or stationary observation. When this is engaged, the HVAC system and the engine and transmission remain operational.

For more advanced surveillance, there’s also Vehicle Silent Mode available. This shuts off the engine and activates a rear-mounted electric motor with a battery to propel the vehicle. Using only battery power, the max speed is at 20kph by default, but it can be spec’d to unlock higher speeds. Range, meanwhile, varies from 2-30km. This mode reduces the vehicles heat signature and eliminates engine sound to avoid early detection.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The FG-P features JP8 fuel conversion, so it can run “on all grades of diesel fuel and even jet fuel.” The suspension has also been upgraded to get GVM up to 3,500kg. This enables enhanced handling and makes the truck more durable when carrying heavy loads.

As far as engine options go, the entire range is available. This includes the single- and bi-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, and the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6.

What do you think of this setup for the Ranger, folks? Would you want your truck to look (and function) like this?

More photos of the FG-P Ford Ranger light tactical vehicle:

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.