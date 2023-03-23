Would you go V6 gas or diesel power for the Ford Ranger Raptor?

When the second-generation Ranger Raptor was first revealed, Ford only released the full details of the V6 twin-turbo version. Of course, we’re not complaining about that since that beefy turbopetrol has nearly 400hp and heaps more torque. But we were always wondering what the diesel Raptor would be packing under the hood.

Fast forward to the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, and Ford has finally revealed the specs and numbers for the diesel-fed Ranger Raptor. So, does it get the 2.0-liter biturbo or that juicy 3.0 V6 diesel? If you were wishing for the latter, then we have bad news for you. The diesel Ranger Raptor sticks to the familiar 2.0-liter, four-cylinder biturbo unit.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A closer look at the ASEAN-spec 2023 Honda CR-V

This is the next-gen Mitsubishi Strada...as the XRT Concept

Yes, it’s the exact same one used in the 4x4 versions of the Ranger Wildtrak and Everest Titanium. There’s no tune here, either, as power outputs are still rated at 208hp and 500Nm of torque. There is no manual option and the only way to shift is with a ten-speed automatic transmission. That puts it 184hp down from the V6 twin-turbo (208hp vs. 392hp), and 82Nm less (500Nm vs. 582Nm).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

So, what if Ford used the six-cylinder diesel instead? For reference, the V6 Powerstroke produces 247hp and 600Nm of torque. That’s a healthy boost of 39hp and 100Nm of torque, thanks to two extra cylinders. Like the four-cylinder model, the V6 shifts with a ten-speed automatic. We can see a few of you a bit disappointed with that, given that the V6 diesel is available in lesser variants in other countries. For example, the Australian market can get V6 diesel power in their Rangers with the XLT variant alongside the four-cylinder options.

As for the other goodies, the Ranger Raptor has a beefed-up underchassis with a wider suspension track and chunky coil springs at the back. It also rides on Fox dampers on each corner and has exclusive drive modes to make it feel sportier. It also has something called Trail Control that optimizes speed control for off-road driving.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The question now is this: Which version will Ford Philippines bring in here? And would you rather go for the V6 twin-turbo gas or the biturbo diesel? That said, we'd love to know why the Powerstroke V6 diesel was not chosen for the new Ranger Raptor.