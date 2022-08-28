Gran Turismo 7 adds Ayrton Senna’s glorious McLaren MP4/4 in game

Having won all but one race and claimed all but one pole position in the 1988 Formula One World Championship, the Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna McLaren MP4/4 deserves every bit of recognition it gets.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

And now it’s set to gain a whole new generation of fans, because Gran Turismo 7’s developers have included Senna’s championship-winning car in a free update.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

The Honda-powered MP4/4 is joined in said update by a 981-gen Porsche Cayman GT4 and a 1969 Pontiac GTO wearing full ‘The Judge’ kit. Very cool. Forget about work and whatever else… get the PlayStation on now.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital



Worth noting that there’s also been a couple of other updates, including three additional layouts for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya including a wicked-looking rallycross track with a jump.

PHOTO BY Polyphony Digital

Then there’s a slightly strange De Tomaso Mangusta in a Christian Dior livery, with the fashion folk also designing some special racing suits for your avatar.

What do we think, gamers?

Note: This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

