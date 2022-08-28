Feature Articles

Gran Turismo 7 adds Ayrton Senna’s glorious McLaren MP4/4 in game

Plus, you get two new cars from Pontiac and Porsche
by Greg Potts | Just now
Gran Turismo 7 update: McLaren MP4/4
PHOTO: Polyphony Digital
Having won all but one race and claimed all but one pole position in the 1988 Formula One World Championship, the Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna McLaren MP4/4 deserves every bit of recognition it gets.

Gran Turismo 7 update: McLaren MP4/4

And now it’s set to gain a whole new generation of fans, because Gran Turismo 7’s developers have included Senna’s championship-winning car in a free update.

Gran Turismo 7 update: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The Honda-powered MP4/4 is joined in said update by a 981-gen Porsche Cayman GT4 and a 1969 Pontiac GTO wearing full ‘The Judge’ kit. Very cool. Forget about work and whatever else… get the PlayStation on now.

Gran Turismo 7 update: Pontiac GTO

Worth noting that there’s also been a couple of other updates, including three additional layouts for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya including a wicked-looking rallycross track with a jump.

Gran Turismo 7 update: Detomaso Mangusta by Dior

Then there’s a slightly strange De Tomaso Mangusta in a Christian Dior livery, with the fashion folk also designing some special racing suits for your avatar.

What do we think, gamers?

Note: This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

