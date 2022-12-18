Here are the new cars from the latest Gran Turismo 7 update

Feature Articles

Gran Turismo 7 update Toyota Celica GT-Four
Players of Gran Turismo 7 will now be able to sample the bewinged, 532hp delights of Alfa Romeo’s rather wonderful Giulia GTAm without being saddled with the other aspects of Alfa Romeo’s rather wonderful Giulia GTAm.

Gran Turismo 7 update Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

The mad Alfa forms part of December 2022’s ‘update 1.27’ as part of the game’s continual evolution and expansion to cover off every conceivable motor made by human hands. Even the jazz hands, like this.

Gran Turismo 7 update Bugatti Chiron

Other additions in this month’s update include the ‘standard’ Bugatti Chiron, the new C8

Chevy Corvette Stingray, and a car as synonymous with Gran Turismo as anything out there – a 1995 Toyota Celica GT-Four rally car. Yep, one of those, please, with a side of bobble hat.

Gran Turismo 7 update Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo

Ferrari’s rather astonishing single-seat Vision GT car joins the list, while it’s noted that the car will be available for purchase from December 23, and that “players who correctly answered the Day 4 question of the World Finals 'Viewers Gift' campaign will gain early access from December 15”. So… that.

Gran Turismo 7 update Chevrolet Corvette C8

Finally, Norway’s beautiful landscape has been added “as a featured Curation in Scapes”. Which’ll be a nice reprieve from hooning a legendary rally Toyota around a dirt track.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

