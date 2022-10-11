This small EV just set a record for the world’s fastest 0-100kph run at 1.461sec

When a car does 0-100kph in, say, 5sec, that thing has to be very quick. When you find anything that can do the same in half the time, then you’re probably already in hypercar territory. But when any vehicle hits that 100kph mark in two ticks or less? Boy, that’s something else.

That’s what this small EV pictured above just did. This is called the E0711-11 EVO, a self-developed electric vehicle from GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart, and it didn’t just do a sub-2sec 0-100kph run—it even set a Guinness World Record. The actual time? A blistering 1.461sec. A true “blink and you’ll miss it” moment.

The E0711-11 EVO looks like a simple mini-Formula car with a large wing at the rear. Frankly, it doesn’t look like a record-smashing rocket that could go from a standstill to 100kph in just a little over one second, but it’s spectacular to see nonetheless.

Anyway, you can just watch the record-setting run below. We dare you to not hit the replay button after.

GreenTeam sets a record for the world’s fastest 0-100kph run:

