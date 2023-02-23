Auction finds: Fancy a shiny red Honda fire truck with tracks?

As kids, many aspired to one day get behind the wheel of a massive shiny red fire truck. This isn’t that. It’s better.

What you’re looking at is a 1996 Honda Acty Crawler fire truck. It’s arguably the cutest way to put out a blaze. We just hope it isn’t a very big one, otherwise, you might be s*** out of luck.

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

This unit is currently up for auction on bringatrailer.com with the current highest bid sitting at a cool $11,500 (around P630,000). Originally from Japan, it was imported to the US in December last year and now has an odometer that reads around 3,600km.

Don’t expect to push any cars blocking the hydrant out of the way with this baby. Everything about it is tiny—from its modest 650cc gasoline engine and red 12-inch steel wheels to the itsy-bitsy tracks it runs on at the rear. It is, however, a legit firetruck complete with bench seats, emergency lights, a siren, a fire extinguisher mount, and storage for firefighter gear.

So, are you willing to spend a relative premium to live out your fire-fighting fantasies? Let us know in the comments section.

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

