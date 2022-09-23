Is the Kia Carnival worth its P3.038-M asking price?

You know what? You can think minivans are uncool. We’re perfectly okay with that—we’ll just take our seven seats, spacious interior, and feature-filled cabin someplace else. And no, you can’t hitch a ride with us.

Frankly, with models like the current-generation Kia Carnival out in the wild, it’s hard to see why anyone would refuse to let go of old stereotypes. This exterior of this thing is top-notch, and from some angles even makes the vehicle look like a midsize SUV.

The vibe inside the Carnival matches the outside, too. Everything feels sturdy, and there are a few patches of contrasting trim to complement the mostly stealthy cabin feel. Another highlight here is the captain’s chairs, which can slide both back and forth and side to side. The first row also boasts eight-way power adjustment as well.

And under the hood? The Carnival’s 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine should prove more than capable in most instances with its 199hp and 440Nm of torque.

“Kia’s Smartstream diesel unit is one heck of a powertrain. Even when the Carnival’s filled to the brim with all the passengers and cargo, the engine still has no problem pulling all the weight,” Top Gear Philippines’ Leandre Grecia explains in his video review.

But is all this worth the minivan’s P3,038,000 asking price? Watch our review and let us know what you think in the comments.

